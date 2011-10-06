BRIEF-CCI approves acquisition of Wipro’s ecoenergy business unit by Chubb Alba Control Systems
* Approves acquisition of wipro’s ecoenergy business unit by Chubb Alba Control Systems Limited Further company coverage:
Oct 6 (Reuters) -
1ST HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 11.64 11.15 Operating 4.15 3.92 Recurring 4.21 4.01 Net 2.29 2.28 NOTE - 1st Holdings Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3644.TK1.
* Says board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.4025 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 8 Time Warner Inc, which is in the process of being bought by AT&T Inc, reported an 11.47 rise in quarterly revenue, helped by the success of the "Harry Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them."