Feb 6 (Reuters) -

CVS BAY AREA INC

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 21.13 22.28 Operating 156 mln 488 mln Recurring 104 mln 473 mln Net loss 705 mln loss 876 mln

NOTE - CVS Bay Area Inc is a convenience store chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2687.TK1.