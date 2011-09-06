Sept 6 (Reuters) -
IHARA CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Oct 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
17.94 16.82 25.00
(+6.6 pct) (+4.2 pct)
Operating 1.73 1.41 1.80
(+22.9 pct) (+67.2 pct)
Recurring 2.07 1.63 2.10
(+27.0 pct) (+58.6 pct) Net
1.20 1.13 1.15
(+6.0 pct) (+180.2 pct) EPS
Y26.67 Y25.14 Y25.50
NOTE - Ihara Chemical Industry Co Ltd makes organic
chemical intermediates and agrochemicals.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
