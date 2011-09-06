Sept 6 (Reuters) -

IHARA CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Oct 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

17.94 16.82 25.00

(+6.6 pct) (+4.2 pct) Operating 1.73 1.41 1.80

(+22.9 pct) (+67.2 pct) Recurring 2.07 1.63 2.10

(+27.0 pct) (+58.6 pct) Net

1.20 1.13 1.15

(+6.0 pct) (+180.2 pct) EPS

Y26.67 Y25.14 Y25.50

NOTE - Ihara Chemical Industry Co Ltd makes organic chemical intermediates and agrochemicals.

