Sept 6 (Reuters) -

GENERAL PACKER CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012 Jan 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 3.94 3.68 4.20

2.00 (+6.9 pct) (+0.2 pct)

(+6.7%) (+13.7%) Operating 225 mln 171 mln 168 mln

69 mln

(+31.0 pct) (+26.6 pct) (-25.2%)

(+17.0%) Recurring 232 mln 177 mln 170 mln

70 mln

(+31.3 pct) (+22.4 pct) (-26.9%)

(+9.7%) Net 138 mln 105 mln 100 mln

41 mln

(+31.6 pct) (+27.6 pct) (-27.9%)

(+8.8%) EPS Y15.83 Y11.84 Y11.41

Y4.73 Diluted EPS Y15.73 Y11.78

Shares 9 mln 9 mln Annual div Y8.00 Y7.00 Y7.00 -Q2 div

Y3.50 Y3.50 Y3.50

-Q4 div Y4.50 Y3.50 Y3.50

NOTE - General Packer Co Ltd manufactures and sells packing machines for food, chemicals and medicines.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

