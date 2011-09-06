Sept 6 (Reuters) -
GENERAL PACKER CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012
Jan 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 3.94 3.68 4.20
2.00 (+6.9 pct) (+0.2 pct)
(+6.7%) (+13.7%)
Operating 225 mln 171 mln 168 mln
69 mln
(+31.0 pct) (+26.6 pct) (-25.2%)
(+17.0%)
Recurring 232 mln 177 mln 170 mln
70 mln
(+31.3 pct) (+22.4 pct) (-26.9%)
(+9.7%)
Net 138 mln 105 mln 100 mln
41 mln
(+31.6 pct) (+27.6 pct) (-27.9%)
(+8.8%)
EPS Y15.83 Y11.84 Y11.41
Y4.73
Diluted EPS Y15.73 Y11.78
Shares 9 mln
9 mln Annual div
Y8.00 Y7.00 Y7.00 -Q2 div
Y3.50 Y3.50 Y3.50
-Q4 div Y4.50 Y3.50 Y3.50
NOTE - General Packer Co Ltd manufactures and sells packing
machines for food, chemicals and medicines.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6267.TK1.