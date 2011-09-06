Sept 6 (Reuters) -
ROCK FIELD CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010
Oct 30, 2011 Apr 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 12.05
11.35 24.15 50.09
(+6.2 pct)
Operating 567 mln 522 mln 1.04
2.50 (+8.6 pct)
Recurring 569 mln
527 mln 1.06 2.53 (+8.1
pct) Net
308 mln 234 mln 571 mln
1.33 (+31.3 pct)
EPS Y23.22
Y17.68 Y43.06 Y100.19
NOTE - Rock Field Co Ltd is a major maker of delicatessen
foods.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
