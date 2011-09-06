Sept 6 (Reuters) -

ROCK FIELD CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Oct 30, 2011 Apr 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 12.05 11.35 24.15 50.09 (+6.2 pct) Operating 567 mln 522 mln 1.04

2.50 (+8.6 pct)

Recurring 569 mln 527 mln 1.06 2.53 (+8.1 pct) Net

308 mln 234 mln 571 mln 1.33 (+31.3 pct)

EPS Y23.22 Y17.68 Y43.06 Y100.19

NOTE - Rock Field Co Ltd is a major maker of delicatessen foods.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

