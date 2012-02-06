Feb 6 (Reuters) -

KAYABA INDUSTRY CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 336.00 338.00 Operating 19.50 22.00 Recurring 19.40 21.00 Net 10.00 13.00 NOTE - Kayaba Industry Co Ltd is a major maker of hydraulic shock absorbers used in cars, motorbikes. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7242.TK1.