Sept 6 (Reuters) -

SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.80 trln 4.68 trln Operating 283.00 274.00 Recurring 281.00 270.00 Net 121.00 105.00 NOTE - Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd is a holding company formed on Sept. 1, 2005, through the union of retailers Ito-Yokado Co. and Seven-Eleven Japan Co. and restaurant chain operator Denny's Japan Co. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3382.TK1.