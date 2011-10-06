BRIEF-CCI approves acquisition of Wipro’s ecoenergy business unit by Chubb Alba Control Systems
* Approves acquisition of wipro’s ecoenergy business unit by Chubb Alba Control Systems Limited Further company coverage:
1ST HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.94 4.62 11.64 (+28.6 pct) (+31.8%) Operating 2.31 2.02 4.15
(+14.6 pct) (+28.2%) Recurring 2.40 2.25 4.21 (+6.8 pct) (+21.5%) Net
1.28 1.22 2.29
(+5.3 pct) (+20.2%) EPS Y37.70 Y35.81 Y70.78 Diluted EPS
Y37.20 Annual div Y21.45
Y27.40 -Q2 div Y11.58 nil
-Q4 div Y27.40
Y9.87
NOTE - 1st Holdings Inc is the full company name.
* Says board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.4025 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 8 Time Warner Inc, which is in the process of being bought by AT&T Inc, reported an 11.47 rise in quarterly revenue, helped by the success of the "Harry Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them."