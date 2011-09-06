Sept 6 (Reuters) -
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 60.00 yen 57.00 yen
-Q2 div 29.00 yen 28.50 yen
NOTE - Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd is a holding company
formed on Sept. 1, 2005, through the union of retailers
Ito-Yokado Co. and Seven-Eleven Japan Co. and restaurant chain
operator Denny's Japan Co. If there is no Q1 or Q3
dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a
new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report
dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3382.TK1.