BRIEF-Thaicom says in M&A talks, expects conclusion this year
* Says in M&A talks, expects conclusion this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Orathai Sriring)
Feb 6 (Reuters) -
GAIA HOLDINGS CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 10.50 10.89 Operating 416 mln 413 mln Recurring 384 mln 380 mln Net 510 mln 59 mln
NOTE - Gaia Holdings Corp engages in R&D and sales of computer software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3727.TK1.
* Says in M&A talks, expects conclusion this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Orathai Sriring)
SHANGHAI, Feb 20 China shares rebounded on Monday, led by wine makers and banks, after media reports said pension funds may begin flowing into the country's stock markets as early as this week.
DUBAI, Feb 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.