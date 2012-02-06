UPDATE 1-Alibaba extends bricks-and mortar retail push with Bailian deal
* Follows stake taken in Suning Commerce, plans to control Intime
Feb 6 (Reuters) -
TSUNODA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 215 mln 217 mln Operating 50 mln 43 mln Recurring 56 mln 47 mln Net 46 mln 28 mln
NOTE - Tsunoda Co Ltd is a long-established bicycle maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7308.TK1.
* Follows stake taken in Suning Commerce, plans to control Intime
SHANGHAI, Feb 20 Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd has formed a strategic partnership with supermarket operator Bailian Group, extending its push into bricks-and-mortar retail as online growth slows.
* Hong Kong shares less pricey than China, Asia ex-Japan shares