Feb 6 (Reuters) -

TSUNODA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 215 mln 217 mln Operating 50 mln 43 mln Recurring 56 mln 47 mln Net 46 mln 28 mln

NOTE - Tsunoda Co Ltd is a long-established bicycle maker.

