Feb 6 (Reuters) -

GOLF DO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.00 4.15 Operating 130 mln 100 mln Recurring 120 mln 90 mln Net 100 mln 80 mln

NOTE - Golf Do Co Ltd is engaged in the purchase and sale of previously owned golf clubs and other golf items. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3032.TK1.