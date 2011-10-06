BRIEF-CCI approves acquisition of Wipro’s ecoenergy business unit by Chubb Alba Control Systems
* Approves acquisition of wipro’s ecoenergy business unit by Chubb Alba Control Systems Limited Further company coverage:
Oct 6 (Reuters) -
1ST HOLDINGS INC
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 21.45 yen 21.10 yen
NOTE - 1st Holdings Inc is the full company name. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3644.TK1.
* Approves acquisition of wipro’s ecoenergy business unit by Chubb Alba Control Systems Limited Further company coverage:
* Says board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.4025 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 8 Time Warner Inc, which is in the process of being bought by AT&T Inc, reported an 11.47 rise in quarterly revenue, helped by the success of the "Harry Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them."