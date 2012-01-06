Jan 6 (Reuters) -

JAPAN MEDICAL DYNAMIC MARKETING INC

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.52 4.70 Operating 179 mln 150 mln Recurring 89 mln 100 mln Net 22 mln 10 mln

NOTE - Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7600.TK1.