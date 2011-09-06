Sept 6 (Reuters) -

HAJIME CONSTRUCTION CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012 Jan 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 104.01 103.87 230.50 (+0.1 pct) (+2.7 pct) (+9.9%) Operating 10.34 12.03 20.50

(-14.1 pct) (+75.7 pct) (-14.1%) Recurring 10.07 11.84 20.00 (-14.9 pct) (+80.1 pct) (-14.9%) Net

5.91 6.53 11.60

(-9.4 pct) (+64.9 pct) (-16.5%) EPS Y207.09 Y228.64 Y406.13 Shares 29 mln 29 mln Annual div

Y70.00 Y70.00 -Q2 div Y35.00 Y25.00

-Q4 div Y45.00

Y35.00

NOTE - Hajime Construction Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

