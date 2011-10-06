UPDATE 2-Disruptions at top two copper mines threaten global supply
* Reductions from Escondido, Grasberg could cut output 5,000 T/day
Oct 6 (Reuters) -
DIP CORP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Aug 31,2011 Aug 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.18 5.00 Operating loss 75 mln loss 700 mln Recurring loss 95 mln loss 750 mln Net loss 66 mln loss 500 mln
NOTE - Dip Corp operates Internet sites for job advertisements. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2379.TK1.
* Reductions from Escondido, Grasberg could cut output 5,000 T/day
Feb 8 Alaska Air Group Inc, which became the fifth-largest U.S. carrier after completing its $2.6 billion acquisition of Virgin America Inc in December, reported a 10.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it flew more passengers.
DUBAI, Feb 8 Etihad Airways faces "another challenging year", Group Chief Executive James Hogan said on Wednesday, adding the Abu Dhabi-based carrier would "expand prudently and efficiently" this year.