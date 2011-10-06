UPDATE 2-After record year, Vestas sees softer 2017 market
* Merger challenges position as market leader (Adds CEO comments)
Oct 6 (Reuters) -
NISSO PRONITY CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Aug 31,2011 Aug 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.88 1.82 Operating 126 mln 118 mln Recurring 121 mln 106 mln Net 55 mln 37 mln
NOTE - Nisso Pronity Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3440.TK1.
* Merger challenges position as market leader (Adds CEO comments)
* Reductions from Escondido, Grasberg could cut output 5,000 T/day
Feb 8 Alaska Air Group Inc, which became the fifth-largest U.S. carrier after completing its $2.6 billion acquisition of Virgin America Inc in December, reported a 10.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it flew more passengers.