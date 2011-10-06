BRIEF-CCI approves acquisition of Wipro’s ecoenergy business unit by Chubb Alba Control Systems
* Approves acquisition of wipro’s ecoenergy business unit by Chubb Alba Control Systems Limited Further company coverage:
Oct 6 (Reuters) -
JM TECHNOLOGY INC
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Aug 31,2011 Aug 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.56 1.47 Recurring
45 mln 29 mln Net 22 mln 9 mln
NOTE - JM Technology Inc is an IT solution provider. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2423.TK1.
* Approves acquisition of wipro’s ecoenergy business unit by Chubb Alba Control Systems Limited Further company coverage:
* Says board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.4025 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 8 Time Warner Inc, which is in the process of being bought by AT&T Inc, reported an 11.47 rise in quarterly revenue, helped by the success of the "Harry Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them."