BRIEF-Chabiotech unit CHA Healthcare to buy 8.8 pct stake in SMG for 12.07 bln won
* Says its unit CHA Healthcare Co., Ltd will buy 30 million shares of SMG(Singapore Medical Group Limited) for 12.07 billion won
Feb 6 (Reuters) -
PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 30.00 yen 20.00 yen
NOTE - Paramount Bed Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7817.TK1.
* Says its unit CHA Healthcare Co., Ltd will buy 30 million shares of SMG(Singapore Medical Group Limited) for 12.07 billion won
Feb 20 Senhwa Biosciences Inc: * Says it will pay no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/buhMko Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 100 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016