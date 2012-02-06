Feb 6 (Reuters) -

FLYING GARDEN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 7.30 7.30 Operating 270 mln 270 mln Recurring 250 mln 250 mln Net 100 mln 120 mln

NOTE - Flying Garden Co Ltd operates restaurant chains. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3317.TK1.