Taiwan stocks steady on caution ahead of trade data

TAIPEI, Feb 20 Taiwan stocks were largely unchanged in cautious trade on Monday ahead of exports-related data even as the index continued to test the key 9,800 level. As of 0255 GMT, the main TAIEX index was flat at 9,779.70 points, after briefly hitting a high of 9,817.14. It closed up 0.2 percent on Saturday in a special trading session. The electronics subindex rose 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.2 percent. Among big