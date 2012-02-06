BRIEF-Chabiotech unit CHA Healthcare to buy 8.8 pct stake in SMG for 12.07 bln won
* Says its unit CHA Healthcare Co., Ltd will buy 30 million shares of SMG(Singapore Medical Group Limited) for 12.07 billion won
Feb 6 (Reuters) -
KAIGEN
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 7.68 7.88 (-2.6 pct) Operating
399 mln 477 mln
(-16.3 pct) Recurring
434 mln 527 mln
(-17.5 pct) Net
196 mln 277 mln
(-29.0 pct) EPS
Y22.02 Y30.99
NOTE - Kaigen Co Ltd is a medium-ranking chemical manufacturer
Feb 20 Senhwa Biosciences Inc: * Says it will pay no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/buhMko Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 100 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016