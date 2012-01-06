Jan 6 (Reuters) -

LADY DRUG STORE

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Nov 30, 2011 Nov 30, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

37.21 27.37 50.00

(+36.0 pct) Operating 651 mln 294 mln 869 mln

(+121.3 pct) Recurring 756 mln 368 mln 1.00

(+105.0 pct) Net

259 mln 412 mln 321 mln

(-37.2 pct) EPS Y12,194.86 Y19,410.86 Y15,099.49

NOTE - Lady Drug Store Co Ltd runs a pharmacy chain

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3027.TK1.