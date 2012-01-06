BRIEF-Acura Pharmaceuticals files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 mln
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 6 (Reuters) -
LADY DRUG STORE
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Nov 30, 2011 Nov 30, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
37.21 27.37 50.00
(+36.0 pct) Operating 651 mln 294 mln 869 mln
(+121.3 pct) Recurring 756 mln 368 mln 1.00
(+105.0 pct) Net
259 mln 412 mln 321 mln
(-37.2 pct) EPS Y12,194.86 Y19,410.86 Y15,099.49
NOTE - Lady Drug Store Co Ltd runs a pharmacy chain
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3027.TK1.
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into a common stock purchase agreement with HLHW IV LLC- SEC filing