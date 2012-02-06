Feb 6 (Reuters) -

MESSAGE

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 28.73 26.31 (+9.2 pct) Operating

4.55 4.14 (+10.0 pct)

Recurring 4.82 4.36

(+10.7 pct) Net

2.61 2.08 (+25.0 pct) EPS Y12,973.38 Y10,378.46

NOTE - Message Co Ltd is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2400.TK1.