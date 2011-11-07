Nov 7 (Reuters) -

KANEMATSU ENGINEERING CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.41 1.92 5.50 (+25.3 pct) (+1.3 pct) (+22.0%) Operating prft 104 mln loss 44 mln prft 180 mln (+140.0%) Recurring prft 117 mln loss 30 mln prft 203 mln

(+105.1%) Net

prft 60 mln loss 39 mln prft 117 mln

(+27.2%)

EPS prft Y14.12 loss Y9.23 prft Y27.50 Shares 4 mln

4 mln Annual div

Y12.00 Y12.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y12.00

Y12.00

NOTE - Kanematsu Engineering Co Ltd manufactures high-pressured washer vehicles.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

