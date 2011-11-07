Nov 7 (Reuters) -
KANEMATSU ENGINEERING CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.41
1.92 5.50
(+25.3 pct) (+1.3 pct) (+22.0%)
Operating prft 104 mln loss 44 mln prft 180 mln
(+140.0%) Recurring prft 117 mln loss
30 mln prft 203 mln
(+105.1%) Net
prft 60 mln loss 39 mln prft 117 mln
(+27.2%)
EPS prft Y14.12 loss Y9.23
prft Y27.50 Shares 4 mln
4 mln Annual div
Y12.00 Y12.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y12.00
Y12.00
NOTE - Kanematsu Engineering Co Ltd manufactures
high-pressured washer vehicles.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6402.TK1.