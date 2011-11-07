Nov 7 (Reuters) -
TOHO SYSTEM SCIENCE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.12
8.00
(+15.6%) Operating
171 mln 470 mln
Recurring 175 mln 470 mln
Net 108 mln
270 mln EPS Y15.87
Y39.78 Shares
7 mln 7 mln Annual
div Y17.00
Y17.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y17.00
Y17.00
NOTE - Toho System Science Co Ltd develops software and
provides system solution services.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4333.TK1.