Nov 7 (Reuters) -

TOHO SYSTEM SCIENCE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.12

8.00

(+15.6%) Operating

171 mln 470 mln

Recurring 175 mln 470 mln

Net 108 mln

270 mln EPS Y15.87

Y39.78 Shares 7 mln 7 mln Annual div Y17.00 Y17.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y17.00

Y17.00

NOTE - Toho System Science Co Ltd develops software and provides system solution services.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

