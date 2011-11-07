Nov 7 (Reuters) -
LEAD CO INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.63
4.81 8.20
(-24.5 pct) (+10.8 pct) (-11.1%)
Operating loss 129 mln prft 79 mln loss 80 mln
Recurring loss 110 mln prft 96 mln
loss 60 mln Net loss 158 mln
loss 59 mln loss 120 mln EPS
loss Y12.06 loss Y4.52 loss Y9.13
Shares 13 mln 13 mln
Annual div
nil nil
-Q4 div nil nil
NOTE - Lead Co Inc is a manufacturer of pressed parts for
car airconditioners and automobile parts.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
