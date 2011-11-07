Nov 7 (Reuters) -

LEAD CO INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.63 4.81 8.20 (-24.5 pct) (+10.8 pct) (-11.1%) Operating loss 129 mln prft 79 mln loss 80 mln

Recurring loss 110 mln prft 96 mln loss 60 mln Net loss 158 mln loss 59 mln loss 120 mln EPS loss Y12.06 loss Y4.52 loss Y9.13 Shares 13 mln 13 mln

Annual div

nil nil -Q4 div nil nil

NOTE - Lead Co Inc is a manufacturer of pressed parts for car airconditioners and automobile parts.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

