Nov 7 (Reuters) -
FUNAI ELECTRIC CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 140.64
154.08 265.00
(-8.7 pct) (-7.8 pct) (-10.4%)
Operating 2.12 4.59 3.20
(-53.8 pct) (-54.4 pct)
(+314.4%) Recurring 519 mln
4.78 1.50
(-89.1 pct) (-50.2 pct) (+16.2%) Net
loss 3.00 prft 3.89 loss 2.80
(-46.8 pct)
EPS loss Y87.86 prft
Y113.97 loss Y82.08 EPS
Y113.32 Annual div
Y40.00
Y40.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y40.00
Y40.00
NOTE - Funai Electric Co Ltd is a medium-size maker of
audio-visual equipment.
