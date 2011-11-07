Nov 7 (Reuters) -
NIHON KAIHEIKI IND CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.73
3.91 7.80
(-4.6 pct) (+55.1 pct) (+5.2%)
Operating 312 mln 409 mln 620 mln
(-23.8 pct)
(+3.7%) Recurring 282 mln
362 mln 650 mln (-22.1
pct) (+14.5%) Net
278 mln 335 mln 460 mln
(-17.0 pct)
(-59.6%) EPS Y33.77
Y40.68 Y55.82 Annual div
Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Nihon Kaiheiki Ind Co Ltd is a major specialised
maker of industrial-use small and ultra-small switches.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6943.TK1.