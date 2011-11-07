Nov 7 (Reuters) -

ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 109.00 107.00 Operating 11.10 8.20 Recurring 7.70 5.00 Net 4.40 3.00 NOTE - Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd is a major maker of titanium oxide.

