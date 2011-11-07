Nov 7 (Reuters) -
MEDICAL SYSTEM NETWORK CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO
RESULTS RESULTS Sales 883 mln
715 mln
(+23.5 pct) (+13.2 pct)
Operating loss 115 mln loss 124 mln
Recurring 462 mln 305 mln
(+51.5 pct) (-6.6 pct)
Net 364 mln 250 mln
(+45.7 pct) (+6.8 pct)
EPS Y56.22 Y43.18
EPS Y43.17
Annual div Y25.00 Y18.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y25.00 Y18.00
NOTE - Medical System Network Co Ltd builds and operates
telecommunications networks for pharmacies and pharmaceuticals
wholesalers.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4350.TK1.