Nov 7 (Reuters) -

MEDICAL SYSTEM NETWORK CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 883 mln 715 mln

(+23.5 pct) (+13.2 pct) Operating loss 115 mln loss 124 mln Recurring 462 mln 305 mln

(+51.5 pct) (-6.6 pct) Net 364 mln 250 mln

(+45.7 pct) (+6.8 pct) EPS Y56.22 Y43.18 EPS Y43.17 Annual div Y25.00 Y18.00 -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div Y25.00 Y18.00

NOTE - Medical System Network Co Ltd builds and operates telecommunications networks for pharmacies and pharmaceuticals wholesalers.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4350.TK1.