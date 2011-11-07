Nov 7 (Reuters) -
UNIPRES CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 111.35
105.06 236.00
(+6.0 pct) (+36.3 pct) (+7.7%)
Operating 11.60 9.92 23.50
(+16.9 pct) (+124.1 pct)
(+8.0%) Recurring 11.14
8.93 22.50
(+24.7 pct) (+120.9 pct) (+10.8%) Net
6.62 5.34 13.00
(+23.9 pct) (+133.7 pct)
(+10.6%) EPS Y142.60
Y131.89 Y279.08 Diluted EPS
Y139.97 Y114.65
Annual div Y20.00
Y20.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Unipres Corp is a major car parts maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5949.TK1.