Oct 7 (Reuters) -
TOSE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
5.15 3.98
(+29.3 pct) (-28.1 pct)
Operating 306 mln 192 mln
(+59.1 pct) (-65.3 pct)
Recurring 325 mln 217 mln
(+50.1 pct) (-63.0 pct) Net
72 mln 71 mln
(+1.6 pct) (+14.2 pct) EPS
Y9.81 Y9.65 Annual div
Y25.00 Y25.00 Y25.00
-Q2 div Y12.50 Y12.50 Y12.50
-Q4 div Y12.50 Y12.50 Y12.50
NOTE - Tose Co Ltd develops and produces game software.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
