TOSE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

5.15 3.98

(+29.3 pct) (-28.1 pct) Operating 306 mln 192 mln

(+59.1 pct) (-65.3 pct) Recurring 325 mln 217 mln

(+50.1 pct) (-63.0 pct) Net

72 mln 71 mln

(+1.6 pct) (+14.2 pct) EPS

Y9.81 Y9.65 Annual div

Y25.00 Y25.00 Y25.00 -Q2 div Y12.50 Y12.50 Y12.50 -Q4 div Y12.50 Y12.50 Y12.50

NOTE - Tose Co Ltd develops and produces game software.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

