Nov 7 (Reuters) -
PILOT CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
51.32 51.30 72.00
(0.0 pct) (+5.8 pct)
Operating 3.58 3.81 5.50
(-6.2 pct) (+571.5 pct)
Recurring 3.22 3.33 5.00
(-3.2 pct) Net
1.67 3.68 3.00
(-54.6 pct) EPS
Y7,263.81 Y15,919.26 Y13,023.66
NOTE - Pilot Corp is a holding company formed in January
2002 that integrates stationery maker Pilot and its two units.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7846.TK1.