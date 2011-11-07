Nov 7 (Reuters) -

CMIC CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 43.56 35.86 51.40

25.40 (+21.5 pct) (+24.6 pct)

(+18.0%) (+19.1%) Operating 3.85 3.31 4.20

2.00 (+16.3 pct) (+31.7 pct)

(+9.1%) (-9.7%) Recurring 3.71 3.21 4.00

1.90 (+15.5 pct) (+33.9 pct)

(+7.8%) (-15.0%) Net 1.81 1.79 1.90

900 mln

(+1.4 pct) (+68.6 pct) (+4.9%)

(-13.3%) EPS Y100.73 Y2,032.36 Y104.46

Y49.48 Annual div Y282.00 Y530.00 Y31.00

-Q2 div Y265.00 Y190.00

Y15.50 -Q4 div Y17.00 Y340.00 Y15.50

NOTE - Cmic Co Ltd conducts clinical trials on behalf of pharmaceutical makers.

