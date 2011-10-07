Oct 7 (Reuters) -

GOTO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.78 5.36 9.74 (-10.7 pct) (-14.3 pct) (-7.6%) Operating prft 93 mln loss 60 mln prft 96 mln

Recurring 169 mln 48 mln 256 mln (+248.3 pct) (-57.6 pct) (-1.4%) Net 2 mln 15 mln 40 mln

(-86.6 pct) (-68.8%)

EPS Y0.21 Y1.63 Y4.39 Shares 9 mln 9 mln Annual div

nil Y3.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y3.00

nil

NOTE - Goto Co Ltd operates a chain of men's wear stores.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

