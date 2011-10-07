Oct 7 (Reuters) -
GOTO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.78
5.36 9.74
(-10.7 pct) (-14.3 pct) (-7.6%)
Operating prft 93 mln loss 60 mln prft 96 mln
Recurring 169 mln 48 mln
256 mln (+248.3 pct)
(-57.6 pct) (-1.4%) Net
2 mln 15 mln 40 mln
(-86.6 pct) (-68.8%)
EPS Y0.21 Y1.63
Y4.39 Shares 9 mln 9
mln Annual div
nil Y3.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y3.00
nil
NOTE - Goto Co Ltd operates a chain of men's wear stores.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9817.TK1.