Nov 7 (Reuters) -

SYSMEX CORP

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 134.00 138.00 Operating 18.50 20.50 Recurring 18.00 20.70 Net 11.50 13.00 NOTE - Sysmex Corp is a leading maker of equipment and reagents for tests of specimens. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6869.TK1.