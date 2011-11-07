India's Cipla Q3 profit up 43.7 pct, tops estimates
MUMBAI, Feb 8 Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd reported a 43.7 percent jump in third-quarter net profit, beating analysts' expectations.
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
SYSMEX CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 134.00 138.00 Operating 18.50 20.50 Recurring 18.00 20.70 Net 11.50 13.00 NOTE - Sysmex Corp is a leading maker of equipment and reagents for tests of specimens. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6869.TK1.
MUMBAI, Feb 8 Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd reported a 43.7 percent jump in third-quarter net profit, beating analysts' expectations.
Feb 8 Pegavision Corp: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/7rhXyb Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Oncosec to present new clinical data from phase 2 combination study at ASCO-SITC clinical immuno-oncology symposium and corporate updates at two investment conferences in February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: