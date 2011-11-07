BRIEF-Nanya Technology buys machinery equipment at T$2.86 bln
* Says it bought a batch of machinery equipment at T$2.86 billion in total from LAM RESEARCH INTERNATIONAL SARL. SWITZ
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
KYCOM HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.45 3.35 Operating 110 mln 130 mln Recurring 120 mln 150 mln Net 70 mln 100 mln
NOTE - KYCOM Holdings Co Ltd is a software development company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9685.TK1.
* Says it bought a batch of machinery equipment at T$2.86 billion in total from LAM RESEARCH INTERNATIONAL SARL. SWITZ
* Dec quarter net profit 4.2 million rupees versus profit 2.5 million rupees year ago
* Group is expected to record a profit for six months ended 31 december 2016