Nov 7 (Reuters) -

KYCOM HOLDINGS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.45 3.35 Operating 110 mln 130 mln Recurring 120 mln 150 mln Net 70 mln 100 mln

NOTE - KYCOM Holdings Co Ltd is a software development company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9685.TK1.