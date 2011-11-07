Nov 7 (Reuters) -

CMC CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 9.57 9.66 10.51

5.19 (-1.0 pct) (-11.5 pct)

(+9.8%) (+11.9%) Operating 786 mln 1.11

(-29.1 pct) (-25.7 pct)

Recurring 837 mln 1.16 1.07 551 mln

(-28.1 pct) (-23.7 pct) (+27.5%)

(+83.2%) Net 471 mln 511 mln 587 mln

303 mln

(-7.9 pct) (-43.3 pct) (+24.6%)

(+86.7%) EPS Y210.00 Y228.00 Y261.70

Y135.18 Diluted EPS Y209.81 Y226.51

Annual div Y60.00 Y60.00 Y70.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div

Y60.00 Y60.00 Y70.00

NOTE - CMC Corp is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

