Nov 7 (Reuters) -
CMC CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 9.57 9.66 10.51
5.19 (-1.0 pct) (-11.5 pct)
(+9.8%) (+11.9%)
Operating 786 mln 1.11
(-29.1 pct) (-25.7 pct)
Recurring 837 mln
1.16 1.07 551 mln
(-28.1 pct) (-23.7 pct) (+27.5%)
(+83.2%)
Net 471 mln 511 mln 587 mln
303 mln
(-7.9 pct) (-43.3 pct) (+24.6%)
(+86.7%)
EPS Y210.00 Y228.00 Y261.70
Y135.18
Diluted EPS Y209.81 Y226.51
Annual div Y60.00
Y60.00 Y70.00 -Q2 div
nil nil nil -Q4 div
Y60.00 Y60.00 Y70.00
NOTE - CMC Corp is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2185.TK1.