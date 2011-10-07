Oct 7 (Reuters) -
MORESCO CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.46
8.11 19.55
(+4.3 pct) (+48.0 pct) (+18.9%)
Operating 428 mln 680 mln 1.47
(-37.0 pct)
(+17.5%) Recurring 464 mln
787 mln 1.60 (-41.0
pct) (+13.2%) Net
249 mln 488 mln 1.00
(-49.0 pct)
(+15.2%) EPS Y29.21
Y63.19 Y117.40 Annual div
Y25.00 Y25.00
-Q4 div Y25.00 Y25.00
NOTE - Moresco Corp develops lubricating oil, other
chemical products.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5018.TK1.