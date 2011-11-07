Nov 7 (Reuters) -

POWDERTECH CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to

March 31,2012

LATEST

FORECAST Sales 9.65 Operating 1.03 Recurring 1.00 Net 530 mln

NOTE - Powdertech Co Ltd is a top maker of ferrite products used in copiers, other office machines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5695.TK1.