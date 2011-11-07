Nov 7 (Reuters) -

EBARA UDYLITE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.84 5.87 Operating 517 mln 400 mln Recurring 492 mln 370 mln Net 276 mln 200 mln

NOTE - Ebara Udylite Co Ltd manufactures electronics-related plating chemicals and equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4975.TK1.