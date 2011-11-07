Nov 7 (Reuters) -
VENTURE REPUBLIC INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
1.43 1.19 1.95
(+20.1 pct) (+7.1 pct)
Operating 217 mln 97 mln 279 mln
(+122.8 pct) (+61.5 pct)
Recurring 218 mln 99 mln 279 mln
(+119.2 pct) (+58.3 pct)
Net 123 mln 48 mln 139 mln
(+153.5 pct) (+42.7 pct)
EPS Y140.19 Y56.98 Y158.59
Diluted EPS Y137.51 Y55.80
NOTE - Venture Republic Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
