Nov 7 (Reuters) -

VENTURE REPUBLIC INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

1.43 1.19 1.95

(+20.1 pct) (+7.1 pct) Operating 217 mln 97 mln 279 mln

(+122.8 pct) (+61.5 pct) Recurring 218 mln 99 mln 279 mln

(+119.2 pct) (+58.3 pct) Net 123 mln 48 mln 139 mln

(+153.5 pct) (+42.7 pct) EPS Y140.19 Y56.98 Y158.59 Diluted EPS Y137.51 Y55.80

NOTE - Venture Republic Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2177.TK1.