Nov 7 (Reuters) -
KANDA TSUSHINKI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.07
2.04 4.64
(+1.5 pct) (-12.3 pct) (+2.7%)
Operating loss 165 mln loss 141 mln prft 29 mln
Recurring loss 154 mln loss 127 mln
prft 44 mln Net loss 161 mln loss
139 mln prft 30 mln EPS loss
Y19.50 loss Y16.41 prft Y3.73 Shares
9 mln 9 mln
Annual div
Y3.00 nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
Y3.00
NOTE - Kanda Tsushinki Co Ltd is a telecommunications
facility engineering firm.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 1992.TK1.