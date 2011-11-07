Nov 7 (Reuters) -

KANDA TSUSHINKI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.07 2.04 4.64 (+1.5 pct) (-12.3 pct) (+2.7%) Operating loss 165 mln loss 141 mln prft 29 mln

Recurring loss 154 mln loss 127 mln prft 44 mln Net loss 161 mln loss 139 mln prft 30 mln EPS loss Y19.50 loss Y16.41 prft Y3.73 Shares

9 mln 9 mln

Annual div

Y3.00 nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

Y3.00

NOTE - Kanda Tsushinki Co Ltd is a telecommunications facility engineering firm.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

