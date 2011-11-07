Nov 7 (Reuters) -
J-OIL MILLS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 91.62
83.57 190.00
(+9.6 pct) (-5.3 pct) (+10.4%)
Operating 2.56 1.76 7.30
(+45.5 pct) (-59.0 pct)
(+71.3%) Recurring 2.55
1.80 7.20
(+41.4 pct) (-56.8 pct) (+70.3%) Net
1.29 803 mln 3.90
(+60.5 pct) (-63.9 pct)
(+117.1%) EPS Y7.72
Y4.81 Y23.36 Annual div
Y8.00 Y8.00
-Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y4.00
NOTE - J-Oil Mills Inc was formed from the merger of three
cooking oil makers including Honen Oil on April 1, 2003.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2613.TK1.