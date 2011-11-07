Nov 7 (Reuters) -

THE MONOGATARI CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.40 3.82 8.94 18.85 (+14.9 pct) (+21.3 pct) Operating 418 mln 334 mln 636 mln

1.48 (+25.4 pct) (+10.0 pct)

Recurring 429 mln 341 mln 650 mln 1.50 (+25.8 pct) (+10.0 pct) Net

272 mln 125 mln 323 mln 763 mln

(+117.1 pct) (-22.5 pct)

EPS Y55.17 Y29.73

Y65.50 Y154.51 Diluted EPS Y54.98 Y29.44

NOTE - The Monogatari Corp is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

