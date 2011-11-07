Nov 7 (Reuters) -
THE MONOGATARI CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.40
3.82 8.94 18.85
(+14.9 pct) (+21.3 pct)
Operating 418 mln 334 mln 636 mln
1.48 (+25.4 pct) (+10.0 pct)
Recurring 429 mln
341 mln 650 mln 1.50 (+25.8
pct) (+10.0 pct) Net
272 mln 125 mln 323 mln
763 mln
(+117.1 pct) (-22.5 pct)
EPS Y55.17 Y29.73
Y65.50 Y154.51
Diluted EPS Y54.98 Y29.44
NOTE - The Monogatari Corp is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3097.TK1.