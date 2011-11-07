Nov 7 (Reuters) -

SHIN-NIHON TATEMONO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.94 4.33 21.50 (+60.3 pct) (-68.8 pct) (+120.8%) Operating prft 352 mln loss 2.19 prft 1.02

Recurring prft 219 mln loss 2.33 prft 730 mln Net prft 218 mln loss 3.68 prft 820 mln EPS prft Y2.19 loss Y59.96 prft Y8.24 Annual div

nil

nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Shin-Nihon Tatemono Co Ltd is a regional condominium and housing developer.

