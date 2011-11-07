BRIEF-Bank Of Jinzhou resolves to appoint Huo Lingbo as vice chairman of fourth session of board
* resolved to appoint Huo Lingbo as vice chairman, exec director, of fourth session of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
SHIN-NIHON TATEMONO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.94 4.33 21.50 (+60.3 pct) (-68.8 pct) (+120.8%) Operating prft 352 mln loss 2.19 prft 1.02
Recurring prft 219 mln loss 2.33 prft 730 mln Net prft 218 mln loss 3.68 prft 820 mln EPS prft Y2.19 loss Y59.96 prft Y8.24 Annual div
nil
nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Shin-Nihon Tatemono Co Ltd is a regional condominium and housing developer.
* disposal Of Shares Of The Company By Substantial Shareholders
* Says approves listing of Banque Du Caire shares with EGP 2.25 billion issued capital Source(http://bit.ly/2k2gr1R) Further company coverage: [ ]