Nov 7 (Reuters) -

HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 101.86 90.96 107.70

53.80 (+12.0 pct) (+26.4 pct)

(+5.7%) (+4.4%) Operating 21.83 15.75 22.20

11.70 (+38.6 pct) (+321.0 pct)

(+1.7%) (+5.4%) Recurring 22.22 16.06 22.40

11.80 (+38.3 pct) (+235.0 pct)

(+0.8%) (+2.0%) Net 13.70 11.49 14.70

7.60 (+19.2 pct) (+541.3 pct)

(+7.3%) (+9.5%) EPS Y170.44 Y142.93 Y182.85

Y94.53 Annual div Y44.00 Y40.00 Y46.00

-Q2 div Y22.00 Y18.00

Y23.00 -Q4 div Y22.00 Y22.00 Y23.00

NOTE - Hamamatsu Photonics Co Ltd is a leader in optical technology.

