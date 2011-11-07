Nov 7 (Reuters) -
HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 101.86 90.96 107.70
53.80 (+12.0 pct) (+26.4 pct)
(+5.7%) (+4.4%)
Operating 21.83 15.75 22.20
11.70 (+38.6 pct) (+321.0 pct)
(+1.7%) (+5.4%)
Recurring 22.22 16.06 22.40
11.80 (+38.3 pct) (+235.0 pct)
(+0.8%) (+2.0%)
Net 13.70 11.49 14.70
7.60 (+19.2 pct) (+541.3 pct)
(+7.3%) (+9.5%)
EPS Y170.44 Y142.93 Y182.85
Y94.53
Annual div Y44.00 Y40.00 Y46.00
-Q2 div Y22.00 Y18.00
Y23.00 -Q4 div Y22.00
Y22.00 Y23.00
NOTE - Hamamatsu Photonics Co Ltd is a leader in optical
technology.
