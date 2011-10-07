Oct 7 (Reuters) -
SUGI HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 164.14
152.21 321.00
(+7.8 pct) (+2.2 pct) (+5.3%)
Operating 10.19 7.07 15.50
(+44.0 pct) (+13.6 pct)
(+21.3%) Recurring 10.74
7.79 17.00
(+37.9 pct) (+8.5 pct) (+13.2%) Net
7.40 3.90 10.70
(+90.1 pct) (+49.2 pct)
(+18.9%) EPS Y116.94
Y61.53 Y168.99 Annual div
Y25.00 Y14.00
-Q2 div Y7.00 Y6.00
-Q4 div Y8.00
Y18.00
NOTE - Sugi Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7649.TK1.