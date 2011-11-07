UPDATE 2-China halts construction at major Lotte project amid THAAD tension
* Tough China stance on Korea firms seen in Seoul as response to THAAD
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 40.96 37.48 80.00 (+9.3 pct) (+15.1 pct) (+0.1%) Operating 4.08 2.86 6.40
(+42.6 pct)
(+5.9%) Recurring 4.24 2.84 7.00 (+49.6 pct) (+5.4%) Net
2.49 1.60 4.20
(+55.8 pct) (+15.1%) EPS Y55.30 Y35.50 Y93.32 Annual div
Y36.00 Y33.00 -Q2 div Y18.00 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y18.00
Y18.00
NOTE - Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of photoresists for semiconductors.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4186.TK1.
* Tough China stance on Korea firms seen in Seoul as response to THAAD
* 2016 EBITDA slightly better than expected, no dividend (Add shares, analyst comments)
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.