Nov 7 (Reuters) -

TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 40.96 37.48 80.00 (+9.3 pct) (+15.1 pct) (+0.1%) Operating 4.08 2.86 6.40

(+42.6 pct)

(+5.9%) Recurring 4.24 2.84 7.00 (+49.6 pct) (+5.4%) Net

2.49 1.60 4.20

(+55.8 pct) (+15.1%) EPS Y55.30 Y35.50 Y93.32 Annual div

Y36.00 Y33.00 -Q2 div Y18.00 Y15.00

-Q4 div Y18.00

Y18.00

NOTE - Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of photoresists for semiconductors.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4186.TK1.